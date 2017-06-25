As a kid, I watched wrestling. For a short while, I could not get enough of it. That obsession happened to coincide with the release of G.L.O.W (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) and I watched that as well. Being a fan, I was pleased as punch when Netflix announced the GLOW series a few months ago. Released this week, fired it up today and it makes me very happy to report, I like it a lot.

It is a well-done show, with great acting, writing, and art direction. So I am moving through it pretty quickly and I think everyone should check it out. But if you are not a fan of wrestling or well-done TV shows, you should at least watch the Netflix GLOW Opening Credits.

They are a neon wrestling fantasy. A creation that is better than all of my Steven Lisberger fan fiction. It takes that wonderful style that Lisberger perfected and throws it together with some iconic wrestling moves and Patty Smyth’s The Warrior. I could go on about it for a while, but watching it will do a better job. Hopefully, it will also entice you to check out the show.

Watch the Netflix GLOW Opening Credits

After taking a break from marathoning the show this afternoon, I broke down opening credits into animated gifs. Hopefully, you will get some joy out of them. Feel free to pepper them liberally on your website or social media account. Maybe it will get other people excited to watch GLOW.

Netflix GLOW Opening Credits Animated GIFS

Pretty cool right? Now run over to Netflix and start watching the show. The first episode is a little longer, but most episodes are about 30 minutes. So you will go through it very quickly. If you do that and want more, might I suggest you learn a little bit about the original G.L.O.W. Or listen to this show’s wonderful soundtrack on Spotify. Then maybe watch the show again.