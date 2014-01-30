A few weeks ago, I was going through some fast food premiums when I discovered a toy that did not look like it belonged with the rest. For the life of me, I could not remember the name of the toy line it was from and I put it on the shelf near my desk for further research and promptly forgot about it. Last night, I looked up at the shelf and thought to myself, “Boy, those Nerfuls were underrated.” Just like that, I remembered the name of the toy.

Nerfuls came out in the mid-1980s and had a smurf-style collectors vibe with the added bonus of mix and match-ability. So you can take parts of one and place them on another. This is explained well in this commercial from the period.

I only have the one and don’t remember where I picked him up, but I think I might keep my eyes open.