We’ve all experienced disappointments, but one particular letdown from the late 1980s centered around Nasta’s Reactor line of toys. These were vehicles that teased you with the promise of plugging in a glowing, presumably radioactive power source, which would then send them zooming off into the distance.

When I first encountered these toys, I was intrigued by how the power source worked. To my surprise, upon bringing one home, I discovered that it required batteries. How could this be? Well, allow me to enlighten you about the deceptive nature of the power rod.

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Nasta introduced six Reactor vehicles in 1989, and the idea was sold with surprising conviction. A holiday toy guide in the Staten Island Advance described them as being magically powered by glowing power rods. You dropped the rod into the glow port, sent the vehicle racing away, then placed the depleted rod into a special charger worn on your body. The article never mentioned that batteries inside the vehicle supplied the actual power.

As for price, each vehicle usually cost under ten bucks, but you could often find them for a good amount less.

The power rod was nothing more than a visual prop and a tool to press the “on” switch. It was akin to needing a coat hanger to be inserted into a long, narrow slot just to turn on your TV. In fact, it was even more frustrating because unlike a misplaced coat hanger, if your “power rod” (a name that sounded much more exciting than it was) vanished under the couch or became a chew toy for your dog, you were left with a battery-operated doorstop. That’s exactly what happened to my Reactors after about a week of ownership. To be fair, if these toys had been more captivating, I might have been more vigilant in keeping track of their parts.

That is exactly what happened to my Reactors after about a week of ownership. To be fair, if these toys had been more captivating, I might have been more vigilant in keeping track of their parts.

Needless to say, I was sorely disappointed, which likely explains why I no longer possess the two Reactor vehicles I initially purchased. Nevertheless, I must admit that when I watch the commercial for them, there is still a lingering curiosity that makes me consider giving them another shot, despite the fact that the kids in the commercial appear as if they could be members of Iceland’s hockey team from Mighty Ducks II, or maybe because of it.