We are pretty big fans of the Monster Cereals here at the Retroist and have been waiting and hoping that they would one day resurrect Frute Brute and Fruity Yummy Mummy. When they announced the re-release a couple of days ago, I was ecstatic. But then the waiting started. I kept returning hourly to the product finder on the General Mills’ website and popping in my zip code, but nothing. But then something magical happened. On my doorstep was a box. This box…

After prancing around with it like an idiot for about 20 minutes I brought it inside and put it on the table and ran to get the camera. Even if this box was unmarked, there was no doubt what was inside. The fruity cereal smell was almost overwhelming. So I carefully checked and photographed the “crate” and then opened it up. Here are some is a photo I took of the process.

I was overjoyed. The box has been sent by the good folks at General Mills and in addition to the cereals, it contained a very nifty purple Big G thumb drive and a letter “From the Desk of Count Chocula”! I was in breakfast cereal heaven and I took some time to look at the boxes and lay them out in different configurations before opening them.

I already know what the other Monster Cereals taste like, so the real taste test was going to be Frute Brute and Yummy Mummy. So I ran to the kitchen, tripped on the carpet and fell. I quickly got up, ignoring the terrible pain in my ankle and grabbed two bowls, two spoons and some milk. I poured two healthy bowls.

Here are two close-ups of each cereal pre-milk.

They smell fantastic. So sweet and fruity, they are like my childhood in a bowl. I dove into Frute Brute and it tastes wonderful. Sweet cherry with a nice crispy texture that does not get soggy too quickly. This is the cereal I wanted most of all, because I have some vague memory of it. Sadly that memory does not extend to taste, so this feels like a new experience to me, but I like it. I like it a lot.

I had some Count Chocula to clear the fruit taste of my mouth before I had some Yummy Mummy, which also smells incredibly fruity. I expected it to taste like an orange creamsicle and not surprisingly that is exactly what I got. I quickly polished off the whole bowl all the while staring at the boxes arrayed before me and wondering what my friend Boo Berry would think of these new cereals. So I gave him a call and invited him over.

He tried some Frute Brute and Yummy Mummy…

I wondered what he would enjoy it and I am happy to say that he did, but this did not sit well with Boo Berry. He said, he might actually enjoy it more than his own cereal. This made his fruit ghost head hurt.

I told him that it was okay. Frute Brute might taste a little better right now because he had not had it in so long and that all of the Monster Cereals are good and while he might enjoy Frute Brute now, I am sure if he tried a little Boo Berry later, he would enjoy that equally. We sat around and chatted for a while and then he had some Boo Berry. He was pleased with the results (although he had already refilled his bowl with more Yummy Mummy).

We spent the night talking about cereal and eventually he disappeared through the wall to go scare some people next door he thought he heard eating Golden Grahams. That was fine, my belly was full from all the delicious cereal at this point. Well maybe one more bowl (or two)…

Remember the Monster Cereals are only available for a limited time. So get out there and pick some up when they hit stores. Target will have the exclusive retro packaging, so you might want to prioritize going there. I think both of these cereals are a great addition to the Monster Cereal line-ups and while we keep hearing “Limited Release” I think we might just be seeing one or both of these guys during future Halloweens as well. Fingers crossed!

By request, here is an edited version of the letter: