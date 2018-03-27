I was not sure if I was going to go to Toys R Us before it closed. Part of me wanted to not taint the good memories I had of the store. But another part of me was curious to see what was going on during these last days at the biggest toy store there is. So I took a trip up to Everett, WA and checked out their Toys R Us.

As you can see in the above shot, this is not one the classic store designs. So already it was a little easier to approach. What I found when I went inside though, still managed to bring me down.

This Toys R Us was filled with bargain hunters. People who looked to be grabbing as much as they could. I assume many of them were doing some early Christmas shopping. Hoping to snag some deals to pad out the presents under the tree. Smart move. Others had brought their kids along for the trip and those kids were just tossing anything they could find into carts.

The place looked like it had been hit by a hurricane. Aisle after aisle was completely empty. Whole departments were cleared out. Yet it was not empty enough to be at the part where people buying the fixtures dominated the scene.

Some treasures still lingered. Like this cool race car bed. I wanted one of these so badly when I was a kid.

While some areas were completely picked clean.

Other areas were still very well-stocked. Like these Fast and the Furious toys. I don’t think a single person had touched them during the entire store closing.

Or Alvin and the Chipmunks toys.

I poked around both of these toys collections. This was my first time seeing either of them. After careful consideration, I decided to pass on them.

While walking away I wondered how low would the price have to drop before someone bought them? What kid is going to open their Christmas presents next year and stare at 100 Fast and the Furious cars?

I am glad I went to check out these last days of Toys R Us and I encourage everyone to do the same. I walked the aisles, trying hard to force myself to remember what it was like when I was a kid. But so much about the store had changed, that it was difficult. Then I saw a group of kids at the Funko Pop section begging their parents to buy them what was left, that brought me back. The toys might change, but the joy that toys and places that sell them will always be the same. So goodbye Toys R Us. Thanks for making so many kids happy.

As for those Funko kids? I hope they like Son of Zorn and Westworld.