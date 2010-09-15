I received this form with the intention of attending this most sacred of events, but due to family stuff, I was unable to attend. The scars of non-attendance must have been pretty strong, since I cannot seem to let the registration form go, even after 16 years.

I sleep with this in my wish bundle under my pillow and when the moon is just right and my pre-bed warm milk is just the right temperature, I dream that I was there and that I had the full on Forrester’s Package (even though it was SOLD OUT).