The Retroist

The Retroist

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Phil's avatar
Phil
2d

OMG - we had one of these things here in Oz -that ticking churning mechanism - nightmare fuel.

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Matthew Edwards's avatar
Matthew Edwards
2d

I had the yellow head version as well & it’s definitely a toy I remember fondly. I’m guessing it was a Christmas gift in either ‘79, ‘80 or ‘81. Thanks for the article!!

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