Every once and a while a new cereal comes along that deserves to stick around. Sadly most of these cereals are too sweet or not sweet enough for the cereal eating establishment.

Many years ago the good people at Post put Marshmallows in Fruity Pebbles and christened them Dino Pebbles. Sadly they didn’t last too long, I think they fell in the category of “too sugary” for most people. Not for me though. I loved them. Chased ’em with Crystal Pepsi.

If you were a fan as well, maybe this commercial for Dino Pebbles will send you back to the good old days.

Dig that Miami Vice like styling for this ad campaign: