Authentic Moon Boots? Who knows!

Like many kids, I loved playing in the snow. I would try to dress warmly with a pair of rubber boots over two pairs of socks, gloves, a hat, and as many other layers as I could put together. Fashion never really entered into the mix until one year, when a friend of mine showed up to play in the snow in the most interesting footwear any of us had ever seen. When we asked what they were, the answer he gave was perfectly descriptive, Moon Boots.

We all suddenly had Moon Boot fever and that Christmas they made it to my Christmas list. I wanted these blue ones with a red, white, and blue chevron. When Christmas morning came, I did get a pair of winter boots, but they were not Moon Boots. My mom explained that even though I liked the boots, they were more for girls and that these boots, which were boring as all get out, would be more suitable for me. Not really understanding, but trusting her judgement, I assumed she was right. The next day, when my friends and I gathered in the field down my block to hang out and play, each of them had a pair of Moon Boots. Not cool.

This was the eighties, but the history of Moon Boots actually goes back much further, way back to the 1960s. That is when Italian entrepreneur Giancarlo Zanatta, inspired by the United States’ missions to the moon, decided to make a boot that resembled those that the Apollo astronauts would wear on the lunar surface. While they were designed in the late 1960s, they wouldn’t come to market until 1971. The Moon Boot US trademark was registered in 1978.

This trademark is important because over the years, many have tried to copy the style of the Moon Boot. So If you see something advertising as “Moon Boot” style boots, you might be getting a decent boot, but it’s not an original Moon Boot.

What are Moon Boots?

Moon Boots are known for their thick padding, large, rounded shape, and often bright, reflective materials, making them resemble the boots worn by astronauts. They are broadly characterized by their water-resistant synthetic upper, thick rubber outsole, and thermal insulation, making them particularly popular for winter wear and snow activities. They typically feature a lace-up design or straps for securing the boot around the foot and leg, providing both warmth and a snug fit.

Moon Boots are warm and great for outdoor activity in the cold. But back in the day, if you planned on going out in areas with large puddles, they might not be for you. They would let water in and that is not the greatest combination during the winter, but if you are mostly trouncing through a light snow, or walking in a cold area, they were a fashionable way to stay warm. In more modern times, it looks like they are using newer high-tech materials. So maybe these modern Moon Boots have you covered in all environments.

Moon Boots and Fashion

Moon Boots quickly transitioned from practical winter gear to fashion icons. Which I think was the intention of their creator. Their bold, often colorful and metallic finishes, appealed to a wide audience looking to make a statement with their footwear. The boots' ability to stand out in a crowd made them popular not just among winter sports enthusiasts, but also among those looking to make a bold fashion statement.

The popularity of Moon Boots has seen several resurgences since their initial introduction. In the 70s, they capitalized on the fascination with space exploration and the glamour of ski culture in the 1970s. In the 1980s, losing some of their disco appeal, they became popular among children and teenagers as part of the decade's vibrant and often eccentric fashion trends. While they might have been trendy, parents liked them as well because they also made for practical footwear in snowy condition.

The early 2000s saw a revival of many 1970s and 1980s trends, including Moon Boots. High-profile fashion designers and luxury brands began to incorporate Moon Boots into their collections, frequently with updated materials, colors, and embellishments, making them a statement piece once again. And who could forget the biggest champion of the Moon Boot from this decade, Napoleon Dynamite.

How much did Moon Boots cost?

The price of Moon Boots has climbed over the last decade as they become trendier and more fashion forward. But back in the early to mid-80s you could find them at the modern equivalent of $75-$150 on sale. That would have been about $25-$50 a pair in 1983. Not exactly cheap, but much more affordable than the $200+ versions you will find today.

But good luck finding authentic ones, the market was flooded with books claiming to be Moon Boots at impossibly low prices. I can’t say I would have minded a knockoff pair as a kid, but I am sure these releases kept a lawyer or two busy trying to protect the brand.

The Font

Besides the style, the thing that is memorable about the Moon Boot is the font they chose for the name. This font is most likely Amelia, which was created by Stan Davis in 1967. The name as inspired by and named after his newly born daughter, and its aesthetic shares a superficial similarity with MICR symbols. If it looks familiar, you have probably scoped it on some Moon Boots or recognize it from the title design of the film "Yellow Submarine."

Reflecting on my childhood longing for Moon Boots brings a smile to my face now. That desire, fueled by the blend of practicality and sheer fashion statement, encapsulates the whimsical intersection of childhood dreams and the era's unique fashion sensibilities. The journey of Moon Boots, from Giancarlo Zanatta's vision inspired by lunar astronauts to their status as both a practical winter necessity and a bold fashion statement, mirrors the evolution of many cultural trends. These boots, embodying a fusion of innovation, nostalgia, and style, remind us of the ways in which fashion intersects with our personal histories and the larger cultural moment. As I look back, the disappointment of not receiving those boots for Christmas fades, replaced by an appreciation for the history of the things we wear on our feet and the memories they create. Some as vivid and enduring as the footprints left on the moon.