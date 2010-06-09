Growing up on the East Coast of the United States, Mello Yello was a rare soda pop. In my neck of the woods, New Jersey, Mello Yello was only available in one location that I could find, and my family hardly ever went by it. When we did, my pleas for Mello Yello often fell on deaf ears. It is a fine drink and I would often wonder why they just wouldn’t sell it in more locations.

Well, I will wonder no more. Coca-Cola has announced that the smooth Mello citrus taste is expanding its territory to include places like Philadelphia and the Pacific Northwest. Oh, and to make things even sweeter they are released it with a remixed version of Mello Yello original packaging. I have seen it in stores here already and it is retro and eye-catching.

So a nice bit of the retro is in stores already and some new places are getting a classic beverage. Not bad. Let’s hope this starts a trend at the ol’ Coca-Cola company and we see some more retro design and, fingers-crossed, an America-bottled sugar cane version of Coca-Cola.