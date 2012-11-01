About a decade ago I had the opportunity to meet a MEGO collector named Jim. He had been collecting Mego toys since the early 1970s and had all his original toys AND had since then added a HUGE number of toys to his collection, some used, others pristine still in their original boxes. The only original toy he had from his childhood collection that was still in its box was Catwoman.

It was very cool to see this sealed box, but I did not understand why he did not open it as a kid. As he placed it back on his shelf next to another Catwoman still in the box and two out of the box, he told me, “I didn’t want to play with a “girl” toy, when I was young”. I understand, but as a kid, I would have found it an odd reaction, but I guess as a collector, his gain.

Still, I did not pause for a second when opening Princess Leia from Star Wars or Lady Jaye from GI-Joe. I do not think I would be able to resist opening Catwoman, especially with her funky pirate-like outfit. I guess that makes me a bad collector and explains why so many of my toys are not in their original boxes.