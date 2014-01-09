I have a loose box of cereal and fast food premiums that I keep in my closet. Unsurprisingly the box is almost immovable since it was packed so tightly. When I tried last week, the bottom started to tear open from the weight. I thought this would be a good opportunity to go through the box. Maybe I could lighten the load or decide if I should get a new bigger/stronger box. When I spilled the contents out the floor, I was immediately drawn to the dozen or so McDonald’s Mcnugget Buddies that I had in there and pulled them out and brought them to my desk.

I forgot how awesome I thought these guys were and it made me wonder why were they not more popular in the long term? They had really fun theming and the design prospects appear limitless.

It got me thinking. If only they had come out a few years earlier and had an animated special. They could have been the Smurfs of the fast-food world. What kid would not have watched a gaggle of anthropomorphic chicken pieces gallivanting through a magical forest? Perhaps gaining magical powers through their secret dipping sauces. Snicker if you must, but I remember what I was like in the 1980s and I would have TOTALLY watched a show like that.

I set the little guys up under my monitor and then did a quick online search for others that might want to join their ranks. These guys are surprisingly affordable, so I picked some of the larger lots I found and bought them up. So in a couple of days, this little crew is going to grow into a McNugget army!

So that is the story of how I tried to lighten my fast food and cereal premium box and wound up buying over 100 Mcdonald’s Mcnugget Buddies. As it turns out, I did need a new box. The old one broke when I repacked it and was carrying it back to the closet. I went to the store and bought a plastic bin, that way my “collection” will remain safe and I will have room to store all of my new friends.

Watch this McDonalds Mcnugget Buddies Commercials