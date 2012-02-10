I have been fixating on this commercial lately. The food looks quite different, especially those fries. I am guessing this probably back when they were still cutting their fries in store.

They don’t beat around the bush in this ad. Right away they were pitching McDonald’s as a place for unruly children.

They will:

Get your food to you before your kids start killing each other. Give you napkins big enough to drape across your kids entire body Make you a soft drink or shake and serve it to you in an unspillable container

It is actually a pretty smart sales pitch and one they might want to think about dusting off again.