Since McDonald’s has a pretty robust menu, it might not surprise you to hear that starting the late seventies McDonald’s began selling a Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich in select locations. The McDonalds Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich consisted of a long hamburger on an oblong bun, covered in onions and sauce. Sadly, it never went past the phase of “test product”, despite a commercial campaign for it. Now I can’t be certain, but I am pretty sure that chopped beefsteak is just a hamburger. At least that is what it looks like in the commercial.

If so, it is a brilliant move on McDonald’s part to add a more evocative name and reshape their most common menu item and resell it as something else. It makes me also wonder why they have never acted on my suggestion for a Chicken McNugget salad. Who would want a bowl of salad dressing with tempura fried chicken pieces floating in it? That is stick to your ribs food!

While it might be just a footnote in fast food history, it did pave the way for a more important sandwich that launched two years later, the infamous McRib.

Watch this classic McDonalds Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich Commercial