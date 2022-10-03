This afternoon, I decided to drive by the local McDonald’s to see if it was a participating location in the McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Happy Meal for Adults. When I saw the very long line at the drive-thru and a full parking lot, that seemed to confirm their availability. So, being a huge fan of McDonaldland, I went inside and got in line to get my first Adult Happy Meal.

A good amount of people were buying them. This, of course, also meant that people were being a bit unreasonable to the people working behind the counter.

They were trying to get specific toys or making offers to buy toys only. I even saw someone who had bought three of the meals try to return one of them that was a duplicate. Each of these people were kindly rebuffed by the manager. Who handled the whole situation professionally and evenly.

Please be nice to the people working at McDonald’s. I am sure they have rules from corporate on how to handle this limited time offer. That doesn’t give them much wiggle room to make exceptions. You making their day worse because you can’t get what you want doesn’t really make the world a better place.

If you are hoping to get to pick your toys, it will be tough. The bags they come in are opaque and while you might be able to judge which toy you are getting through touch, I wouldn’t count on getting someone to accommodate you on that front. That means if you are going to Collect all 4, you will need to get into trading, online buying, or just get lucky as you buy multiple meals.

The four you can get are Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar, or Cactus Buddy. Naturally, I did not want Cactus Buddy. Although, I am sure I will come to love the buddy if he lands on my shelf.

On the other side of the box, they show other potential friends that we might be able to collect. Perhaps if this promotion is successful, and it appears it might be, they will show up in future offerings.

This being an Adult Happy Meal, you can get full-sized adult foods. You can choose from a Big Mac or 10 piece McNuggets. I opted for the McNuggets.

I ate my lunch, staring at the box. I liked the art, but I kind of wish it had some games or puzzles on it like older boxes from my youth. Maybe something with an adult theme? Mayor McCheese Sodoku? But no, the box just has cute art. Which is just fine.

When I got home, I stared at my unopened toy. It is all potential at this point. Is it Grimace? Cactus Buddy?

All potential.

I almost didn’t want to open it, but I needed to. I was relieved to see….

Yes, it is Birdie! While not my top choice, she is still a beloved character from my youth. The figure is well-painted and is had a good balance, standing up on its own even on a slanted surface.

Judging from the lines at the McDonald’s, I think they got a hit on their hands. I have no idea how long supplies will last, but this will certainly get me back to McDonald’s a few times as I try to complete my collection of these oddly compelling four-eyed toys.