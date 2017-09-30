Halloween shopping keeps starting earlier each year. Despite my love for the holiday, I do try to limit my browsing until the month of October. I violated that rule (again) today at the supermarket today after spotting the retro packaging of Mayfair Candy Corn.

It was not even in the main Halloween candy spot, just in some random shelf that happened to have some Halloween candy. I was immediately smitten. The graphics, the colors and the price made for an irresistible combination. I scooped up two bags and immediately ran over to the main Halloween section of the store to find more pseudo retro offerings.

Sadly nothing matched the retro fun of Mayfair Candy Corn. Still, it did get me in the mood for the holiday season.

While I drove home I tore open one of the bags and ate my first candy corn of the year. How is Mayfair Candy Corn? It is average. Not as good as Brachs or Jelly Belly, but completely edible.

While not high praise, I would still tell everyone who see it to buy a bag. The remarkable retro label more than makes up for the quality of the candy. And at one dollar a bag, you really can’t go wrong.