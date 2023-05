Mattel’s Tastitoy Tootsweet Candy Whistle Maker was inspired by the movie “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” This super cool toy from 1968, allows you to make real candy whistles from common Tootsie Rolls.

The set included 8 molds, a mold making machine, instructions and Tootsie Rolls (which you could easily replace once you used them up). This is a toy that needs a reboot.