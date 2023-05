The Magical Musical Thing, on the surface, is a great toy. It is fun, electronic, musical (which in my book is nearly educational), but there is a sinister side to this wonder stick. If you have no musical talent, it is downright frustrating, and just about all you can do to make yourself feel better is rub it on your head.

This kid ain’t weird, he is just like I was, very angry at the fates for cursing me with a love of electronic-sounding music and a tin ear.