Back in the 1980s IBM still reigned over the personal computer market and the show MASH ruled the Television airwaves. It was a decent show and had some great writing. It was especially good when it wasn’t preaching. Which was often in the early seasons.

When the show ended it was a huge event. They shut down the country and everyone had the day off. The guy who played Radar got a parade in New York City. He rode a golden beardown Park Avenue while adoring fan through money — actual money — out their windows to him. The cast of MASH were gods on earth.

Then the show folded and its Alan Alda-less spinoff attempts went nowhere. That might have been the end of this ensemble, but the cast pooled their talents one last time and started shilling for a series of commercials for IBM.

They did at least two commercials I was able to find. They are decent ads, but make much more sense if you are familiar with the characters they played on TV.

Still it neat to see how IBM was promising to change the way the “modern” office worked. And of course who better to do it then the men and women of the 4077.

MASH IBM Commercial 1

MASH IBM Commercial 2

IBM is Painless

Through early morning coffee, I see visions of the things to be

The spreadsheet that are withheld for me I realize and I can see . . .

That computers can be painless they bring on many changes

Buy IBM for all your ‘puting needs