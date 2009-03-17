Lucky Charms has been a shameless part of my St. Patrick’s Day celebrating since I was a kid. As I poured myself a heaping bowl this morning, I thought I would throw together a collection of some interesting facts about the most magically delicious cereal (along with my favorite commercials, of course).

Fun Facts

The spokes-leprechaun who is now known as “Lucky the Leprechaun” or sometimes as “Sir Charms” was originally called L.C. Leprechaun.

Lucky was created the year that the cereal was conceived, 1963.

Lucky Charms were invented in 1963 by Paul Bunyon. He was a new project manager who answered General Mill’s call to find out what to do with their abundance of Cheerios. Bunyon’s idea was to mix Cheerios with chopped up Kraft Circus Peanuts.

Lucky Charms was not originally sugar coated. At launch they got their sweetness from the marshmallows. When the cereal underperformed they just added sugar – sales quickly increased.

The Lucky Charms’ marshmallows are referred to as Marbits by the folks at General Mills. Marbits were invented by John Holahan in 1963

Actor Arthur Anderson was the voice of Lucky from 1963-1992.

The first Lucky Charms’ commercial was made by Bill Melendez of Peanuts fame.

In 1975, Lucky was replaced briefly by Waldo the Wizard. Public outcry returned Lucky to his rightful place as spokes-leprechaun.

The Marshmallow Line-Up

When Lucky Charms was launched it had 4 marshmallow (marbit) shapes. They were pink hearts, yellow moons, orange stars, and green clovers. The lineup has changed often over the years, with marshmallow sizes and colors changing frequently. Here is a list of when certain marbits made their first appearances:

1975 – Blue Diamonds

1984 – Purple Horseshoes

1986 – Whales

1989 – Red Balloons

1992 – Rainbows

1994 – Pots of Gold

1996 – Leprechaun Hats

1998 – Shooting Stars

1999 – Man in the Moons

2005 – Hidden Key

2006 – Magic Mirror

2008 – Hourglasses

Theme Song

Lucky Charms has a simple theme song that I think you all know

Frosted Lucky Charms, They’re magically delicious!

Now onto the commercials…

First Lucky Charms Commercial

Lucky Hides in the Arcade

Lucky Hides in a Giant Computer

Four Leaf Clover Charm

Lucky goes to Mars