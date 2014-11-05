The Lots-a-Lots-a-Leggggggs Caterpillars has a revival in the late 1990s, but I would like to focus on the ones that were produced in 1984/1985. I did not own one, but I did see the commercial they ran.

Sadly, my exposure to them would be limited to their catchy jingle until the 1990s, when I started seeing them at almost every flea market and garage sale I visited. They were so ubiquitous on the secondary market that I was surprised when a garage sale didn’t have one buried somewhere in the pile of stuffed animals they were selling at a quarter a piece.

In the nineties, I was never in the market for a used plush caterpillar and I cannot imagine their was a big crowd for them. My guess is that there is a magical landfill somewhere filled with all these colorful critters that no one wanted and on rare nights, when the moon is full and the stars are just right they all crawl out from their garbage piles and they dance.

They dance like the 1980s never ended, their sneakers stomping out the beat and their angelic voices, singing this jingle, reaches to the heavens.