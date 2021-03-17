This morning I woke up shaking with anticipation. I had picked up a family-sized box of Limited Edition of Lucky Charms and this was the day I was going to crack them open.

We all have ways of celebrating holidays. My celebration of St. Patrick’s Day is pretty much a snapshot of 8-year-old me. I like to eat or drink green or faux-Irish-themed foods. So whenever possible, I will start my day with a heaping bowl of Lucky Charms.

This year was going to be special because I picked up a box of Limited Edition Lucky Charms that promised to turn my milk green. I don’t know about you, but anytime something changes the color of my milk, I am in.

Opening the box, I could smell the frosted oats and the marshmallows. I have always been impressed with the ratio of marshmallows to cereal that Lucky Charms has been able to maintain consistently over the years. Limited Edition stays true to that characteristic. One thing that is awfully conspicuous ae the bright green shamrocks, which I assume will be what will turn the milk green.

The box is modern-looking, not retro, unfortunately, but still nice. No toys or puzzle, but it does have “Leprechaun Trap.”

By cutting the box, you are invited to trick a hapless Leprechaun into doing some white water tubing. At the end of this cardboard river, with help from an adult to cut the box, is a hole for the leprechaun to fall into. Catch ’em and then you can get their Lucky Charms, which you already have. So maybe ask them for something else?

Perhaps a new pair of shoes? I know your thinking that is boring, but we all need shoes and fun fact, Leprechauns can be very generous when asked to fulfill sensible requests and they know all sorts of elves and gnomes who make really nice shoes.

I poured myself a heaping bowl. This is going to be a lunch/breakfast combo, but I also want to get my milk nice and green. It really is a great-looking cereal. It’s been a year since I have had Lucky Charms and I always forget how pleasant I find the smell of it.

I thought I would add my milk and let it steep for a while to try and get the milk nice and green, but I couldn’t resist. Instead, I dove right in and started gleefully chomping. The sugar-high felt almost instantaneous.

Now the problem with very sweet cereals is that after the initial tasting, the sugariness becomes less noticeable. I tried taking short breaks, hoping to get another bite like the first, but it seems nearly impossible. Perhaps I need a food that would cleanse my palate between bites like I was at a fancy wine tasting?

I was worried that the milk was not going to turn green because I was eating this so quickly. Boy was I wrong.

The milk was in contact with those Lucky Charms for maybe 3 minutes. If I really took my time, I think I could turn it a beautiful Shrek-like green. As a bonus, the milk also seemed to pick up some flavor. You could still smell and taste the marshmallow in it.

I had dinner plans for tonight, but they might have just changed. I have a family-sized box of Lucky Charms and a lot of milk that needs to be turned green. Tonights sugar crash is going to be one for the record books. I will see you all on the other side.