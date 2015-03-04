Despite having seen hours of commercials for nail repair and press on nail kits, I still have no idea how they really work. When I was a kid though, I had a teacher who wore the press-on kind, I knew this because once while she was reviewing some work with me, I saw her nails and the space between the cuticle and the press-on nail was really obvious.

I didn’t say anything to her, but I asked my family about it when I got home and they explained it to me. It was enlightening, but from that point on, all I could do was stare at those nails.

As I mentioned, they ran a lot of commercials for the nail systems. The one for Press On Nails is the one I remember the most…

While that one is memorable, this one for the Lee Nails repair kit is a lot more interesting. The husband sees his wife break a nail, then asks her if she grew a new one?? Is he joking? Does he not understand how fingernails work or does he think that they grow super fast on women?