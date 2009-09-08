I am always wary of people who want to learn how to hypnotize people. If you are a mental health pro, it seems to make sense, but if you work in any other line of work (you know who you are), it just seems creepy.

It is like people who just happen to own the Anarchists Cookbook. They might be curious or they might just have something cooking in the back of their minds.

Oh, and none of these books, pamphlets, or videos work, believe me, I have tried them all.

At least this one claims minutes, but why?

In many of the comic ads about hypnotism, we see a promise of hypnotism in just under 30 seconds. Now I know this stuff doesn’t work, which makes me wonder, why 30 seconds? That sounds like an eternity to fake hypnotize people. Why not “instant hypnotism” or at least something in the single digits?

30 seconds or less…

As someone who watched these ads over the years in comics, I don’t recall a trend downward in seconds. My guess is that the 30 seconds made it seem like it was possible, yet offered the company selling this nonsense plausible deniability. After all, who is going to sit still for 30 seconds while you awkwardly try and hypnotize them?

Now if you will excuse me, I need to go practice throwing my voice.