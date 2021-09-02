I was at the supermarket this morning picking up a few things when I walked past an endcap and spotted this family-sized box of Froot Loops. Always happy when I catch sight of Toucan Sam but this box was special because it has the offer for the Kellogg’s Bowl Buddies collection.

Tough to resist.

It’s amazing how rare cereal premiums have become lately. Whenever I see any sort of offer it is for some app or website nonsense that has zero appeal to me.

I had to make a tough decision here. Five cereal buddies are available but you only get one random one per purchase. So do I buy five boxes? Do I go online and just buy five of them from someone selling them as a collection?

After about ten painful minutes of deliberation, I was still undecided, so I compromised. I would buy one box to see what the Bowl Buddy looked like. If I liked what I saw, then I would make my next move.

What is a bowl buddy? It’s a colorful plastic figure with hands that grasp. You latch them onto your cereal bowl and you get a much-needed smiling pal while you eat to keep you company.

The five pals you can get are:

Tony the Tiger Snap, Crackle, and Pop Toucan Sam Mini Apple & Cinnamon

When I got home I popped open the box and was happy to see that I got Tony the Tiger! He was well-packaged and the prize was located right at the top and outside of the sealed cereal bag. The warning to wash thoroughly is sorta ominous, but I did that right away even though I had no plans to use it in a bowl.

No, I had a better place for my Bowl Buddy as a Laptop Buddy. A suggestion that they make on the back of the box. I wish it was a little wide so that it could sit on the top of my LCD monitor but this will do nicely.

Tony sits perfectly atop my open laptop and if my camera actually worked he would always draw my eye up to the camera during any chat session.

The details on him are not excessive, but the face is really sharp, and some nice work on the body and the bandana which has Tony’s name written on it. Just like on the cereal box.

I can’t wait to go back and get more of these guys. I am biased towards getting Toucan Sam next, but Mini is awfully adorable.