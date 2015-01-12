My record collection when I was younger was riddled with K-Tel Records. My Mom was a big fan of “Greatest Hits” albums and back in the day, no one did it better than K-Tel. While I have many great memories of whiling away weekends playing video games and listening to vinyl from K-Tel, what I remember most of about them were their ads.

It was sort of jarring to hear popular songs played during commercials, even if it was just a snippet of it. Combine that with some interesting visuals, like the use of Robby the Robot in this ad for their “Music Machine” collection, and you have some potent advertising

I still see the K-tel Music Machine for sale at Garage Sales and Flea Markets, sometimes for as low as 99 cents, although it has gone up a bit lately. So if you are a Robby the Robot fan and like the following songs, you might want to pick up a copy.

If you do, here is the great music you will get: