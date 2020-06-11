Punky Brewster was sitcom about an orphan that ran for four seasons from September 16, 1984 to May 27, 1988. It was remarkably popular and it one of those rare sitcoms that holds up today. Mostly due to the acting of its two leads Soleil Moon Frye and George Gaynes.

Since the show was aimed at families and kids in particular it was decided that show would make for a great Saturday morning cartoon.

That cartoon spin-off was It’s Punky Brewster. A short-lived series that ran from 1985 to 1986. While the show’s official name is It’s Punky Brewster, it was simply called Punky Brewster on the title card.

The show was created by David W. Duclon. He also created the live-action Punky Brewster as well as Silver Spoons, before moving on to product Family Matters for eight seasons.

Animated by Ruby-Spears Productions, the show uses the same premise and main cast as the live-action show, but includes a magical gopher-like creature named Glomer, who came from Chaundoon, a city at the end of the rainbow.

Theme Song

Music on the show was by the Shuki Levy and Haim Saban. Levy is a legend composing the music you hear on many of your favorite shows from the eighties and nineties. In all, he has composed the music for over 130 television shows.

If the name Saban sounds familiar, that is because he is the founder of Saban Entertainment, who brought us the smash-hit, The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

The theme song for It’s Punky Brewster is as catchy as any cartoon from this era. I wish I could just identify the singer.

I went to the end where the rainbows are. There wasn’t any pot of gold. Instead I found a new friend who is three feet tall. But when the rainbow faded, he was left behind. And a lot like Punky, he is one-of-a-kind.

Punky Brewster, I always want you here with me-e. Uh-oh, uh-oh. Punky Brewster, together we’re a fantasy. Uh-oh, uh-oh. Punky Brewster, we’ll always be the best of friends. Punky Brewster, you know our friendship will never e-end. Uh, oh. Uh, oh.

Home Video Releases

Starting almost immediately the show was released on VHS. Unfortunately it was not an organized release and so not every episode or story made it on during this time.

It’s Punky Brewster never got an official DVD release, but it did managed to get released as part of the Special Features on the Punky Brewster release put out by Shout! Factory.

All for seasons of that series are still available on DVD and also as digital downloads on several services, but if you want It’s Punky Brewster, you will want to pick up the DVDs.

Cast

Soleil Moon Frye – Punky Brewster

George Gaynes – Henry Warnimont

Ami Foster – Margaux Kramer

Cherie Johnson – Cherie Johnson

Casey Ellison – Allen Anderson

Frank Welker – Glomer and Brandon

Episodes

Episodes of It’s Punky Brewster often consisted of two stories. The show had two seasons. It premiered on September 14, 1985 and broadcast its last episode on December 6, 1986.

Season 1

Punky to the Rescue / The Quartersize Quarterback – September 14, 1985 The Gold Rush / Phar Out Pharaoh – September 21, 1985 Pretty Ugly / Glomer’s Story – September 28, 1985 Brandon the Dialogue Dog / Winning Isn’t Everything – October 5, 1985 Punky Wise and Pound Foolish / Christmas in July – October 12, 1985 Return to Chaundoon / A Small Mistake – October 19, 1985 Halloween Howlers / The Perils of Punky – October 26, 1985 Glomer Punks Out / Louvre Affair – November 2, 1985 Growing Pain / Double Your Punky – November 9, 1985 Spellbound / The Shoe Must Go On – November 16, 1985 Switchin’ Places / How the Midwest Was Won – November 23, 1985 Any Wish Way You Can / The Bermuda Tangle – November 30, 1985 Unidentified Flying Glomer / Fish Story – December 7, 1985

Season 2

Little Orphan Punky / Punky’s Millions – September 13, 1986 Punky, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves / Punky the Heiress – September 20, 1986 Fair Feathered Friend / Be My Glomley – September 27, 1986 All in Henry’s Family – October 4, 1986 Call Me Ms. – October 11, 1986 Punky P.I. – October 18, 1986 Mississippi Mud – October 25, 1986 Punky’s Little Acre – November 1, 1986 Camp Confusion – November 8, 1986 Bright Eyes – November 15, 1986 Mother of the Year – November 22, 1986 Allen Who? – November 29, 1986 Caught in the Act – December 6, 1986

It’s Punky Brewster was an entertaining cartoon with a fun premise. While the premise of a magical friend was used often in Saturday Morning Cartoons, on this show it managed to work better because of the well though out main characters, talented writers and solid voice talent. No wonder it lasted for two seasons when so many cartoons during this period lasted for just one.