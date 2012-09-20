Their was a long-term argument in my family when I was growing up. It went on for years and it was about the merits of what was the best hot mushy food to eat for breakfast in the winter. We had all been raised to eat oatmeal, but one fateful day while visiting a family friend we were exposed to Cream of Wheat.

It caused a schism that still reverberates at family gatherings with 2 of us breaking off and joining the Cream of Wheat camp. It got ugly with people switching up boxes while shopping and a refusal to eat breakfast by the less mature in the family (me).

Now I have my choice of what to eat and when the weather starts to cool off, I am all about Cream of Wheat. Although if you twist my arm, I can appreciate a good bowl of oatmeal, just don’t tell my family that.