We live in amazing times. I can walk into any convenience store and get a single serving fountain drink that is 64 oz. But it hasn’t always been like that, I can remember a time when 64 oz was a big deal. There was a time when soda pop felt like a rate commodity.

When I was younger, we had soda pop delivered to our house for a while (until the company went out of business) and we missed out on almost all of the soda size increases of the seventies and eighties. By the time we were buying soda in the store, these larger sizes were already old hat to everyone else.

I knew about them from visiting my friend’s homes, but they were a shock to my mother, who insisted on buying soda in 32 oz sizes or smaller. This would all change as the price of the 64 oz Pepsi dropped precipitously. Which unfortunately gave her a kid who drank entirely too much of the stuff no matter how much she tried to stop him.

I had no idea that Pepsi tried to coin the term, “The Boss” as a size. But I am all for it and next time I am making a shopping list for myself I am going to put down, “1 Boss of Pepsi”