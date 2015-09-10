Growing up in the New York area, I was exposed to all sorts of local advertising that will occasionally pop back into my brain. Recently I saw an ad for a local Renaissance Faire and it immediately got me thinking of this commercial for the New York Renaissance Faire/Festival. They would start airing these towards the end of summer and I would immediately begin bugging my family to take me to take me so that I could “spend a day with their knight”. Sadly we never went.

To this day I feel that I missed out on a grand opportunity for fun by never getting to go. It was the type of entertainment that would be in perfect alignment with my interest in history and especially fantasy roleplaying games.

I guess it is never too late to make something like this happen. Perhaps it is time for me to finally start working on that harlequin or rat catcher costume. So that next summer, under the blazing heat of the late august sun, I can be magically transported back in time by way of Sterling Forest.