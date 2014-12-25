Above is a Christmas ad for Empire Strikes Back toys and figures I found in an old magazine and used as my Christmas Card this year.

It is pretty quiet here on the site, as it should be since today is the magical holiday of Christmas. I hope everyone is enjoying their day, hopefully spending it doing something they enjoy with family and friends. If you are interested in doing some Christmas activities suggestions, here are a few that I enjoy,

Watch your favorite Christmas specials. A day spent in front of the TV smiling is a day well spent.

Listen to some Xmas classics while staring at the fire or a digital version of the Yule Log. I grew up in a Bing Crosby sort of home, but there are 1000s of Christmas albums to suit all tastes.

Play with your toys! Didn’t get toys? Play with your kid’s toys. If they complain, don’t worry about it. You are most likely bigger than they are. Plus you can pretend you are teaching them a life lesson

Eat. Eat like tomorrow is never going to come. One of these days it won’t and those who have eaten well will laugh loud on that day (or would if that day actually happened). I would also suggest going out to eat. A surprising number of great places are open on Xmas day.

Take a nap. After watching all those gifts being opened or eating way too much food. A nap is well deserved.

Sledding! Grab your sled or a piece of cardboard and find a snowy hill and plunge recklessly towards the frozen pond at the bottom. Don’t worry, that ice will hold you.

Caroling. I used to do this when I was a kid and if I remember right people would give us money or treats to make us go away. As an adult, I have never had a Caroler approach my door, but I encourage it.

Hide from Carolers. As a kid, I didn’t know what to do when Carolers came to our door. I didn’t have treats or money to give them, so I would hide away from the window until they went away. It was like playing Christmas Super Spy.

Get your cat or dog out from under the tree. After the presents have been removed, your cat or small dog is definitely going to crawl under there again. Make sure you get them out before they knock it over.

Be your own Santa. Shop online for all the stuff you didn’t get. Maybe even hit eBay and get all those toys you never got as a kid and in 5-14 days you will be celebrating a 2nd Christmas.

That should get you through today. Have a Merry Christmas everyone. I will see you tomorrow.