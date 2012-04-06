I have posted some great Photos of the Day here on the site, but today’s find by The Damn Mushroom is mind-blowingly wonderful. Instead of a setup photo of kids and adults playing Atari and hanging around the living room, Mushy manages to find a photo of late 70s/early 80s man at the height of his power, reigning over his court sometime after 1980.

Adorned in his finest robe, with his Mrs. Roper-esque old lady by his side. This man among men sits in opulent splendor, whiling away his days eating brownies (or coffee cake) and drinking and smoking. Concern is not for him.

He only needs to worry about two things, is his new beard coming in even and how can he achieve a higher score in Asteroids on his Atari 2600 (looks like a 4 switch Woody, which is why I guess post-1980)?

So much great stuff in this pic to spot and celebrate.

Click here to view the image on Flickr.

(original image removed for reasons)

The furniture, the double door, the stubby lamp on the TV table, the handle of the plastic comb! Who is using a comb in this photo? The sleeping cat??

What is your favorite thing about this photo?