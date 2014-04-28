Growing up on the east coast, I had no idea that people went to Palm Springs for Spring Break until I spotted this video artifact on YouTube. It consists of footage of people on what looks like the main drag in Palm Springs (I have only been there once) and focuses a lot on women and their smallish bathing suits.

So be warned and prepare for a bit of video leering.

It is a great snapshot of the start of the 1990s, capturing some of the fashion, attitudes, and a little music for prosperity. What I find disturbing in this video is the lack of clothes being worn on motorcycles. It is a rolling recipe for disaster.