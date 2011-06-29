Can you imagine how excited the advertising folks were when they got the memo about peach flavored Hi-C? They probably sketched a couple of “Peachy” slogans up that afternoon and then played golf for the rest of the month. Good times. I personally was never a fan of the stuff. My flavors are grape and orange, but my sisters would always manage to get a can or two into the grocery rotation every month.

I think they would make mock cocktails with this stuff and Orange Juice. At least, I think it was mock. Hmm, come to think of it, no wonder those Sunday breakfasts got so raucous.

Unfortunately Hi-C Peach didn’t last. While I didn’t like it straight, it was too intense, it mixed really well with other flavor and was really good when watered down with a ton of ice.

In 1977, this ad offered a coupon that would have gotten you 15 cents off. For that time, this was a pretty good deal.