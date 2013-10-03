If you plan on being anywhere near Portland, Oregon this upcoming weekend (October 5-6) and you enjoy retro video games, I suggest you drop everything you are doing and head over to the Portland Retro Gaming Expo 2013. Need more info:

It will be the event’s second year in the 60,000 square foot ‘Hall C’ of the Oregon Convention Center. PRGE will feature a massive arcade section which has been coined the ‘Supercade.’ Nearly 20,000 square feet of floor space will be set aside for attendees to play hundreds of classic arcade, console, and pinball games. The arcade is being presented in partnership with Portland’s landmark arcade, Ground Kontrol.

“The Portland Retro Gaming Expo is a celebration of all things video game. Our volunteers and partners have created a true gift for video game fans and have lined up speakers, games and exhibitors that will bring our attendees back in time to the golden days of gaming,” said Rick Weis, president of the Portland Retro Gaming Expo.

PRGE is a family friendly, all-ages event made up of three areas: the Supercade video game arcade, speakers and programming, and the exhibitor marketplace. The pop culture convention draws a wide cross section of fans eager to hear PRGE’s panel programming, meet other gaming fans and, of course, play video games.

The exhibitor marketplace is the largest and most popular part of the convention with more than 60 vendors selling classic games, consoles, memorabilia and art from over 30 years of video game history. One of the highlights of the show will be a customized Donkey Kong arcade machine in which Mario is kidnapped by Donkey Kong and it’s his girlfriend Pauline who does the rescuing. Other highlights include appearances by video gaming celebrities, a live video game collectibles auction and several video game tournaments – including the Tetris World Championships – that are open to the public.

Passes can be purchased online or at the door. Pre-sale tickets allow attendees to get into the event one hour early on Saturday, October 5. Vendor space is still available and PRGE continues to solicit arcade and pinball game owners to volunteer their games for the event.