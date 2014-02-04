If I needed another compelling reason to go to Hardee’s in the 1980s, the Marvel Comics 3-D Theatre Kids Meals would be it. You get your Theatre with the purchase of a kid’s meal and it came with, in addition to a delicious meal, a box that doubled as a 3-D Theatre. As you will see in this commercial, that means that you got a printed comic that you pulled through a slot while looking at it through built-in red and blue 3-D glasses.

A lot to love in this ad, you have a very eighties-looking Hardee’s and a nephew/uncle combo in matching silver jackets sitting down for a meal. Then before they can say “Cxcelsior”, a crop of Marvel’s finest hop out of the box and ask who got the 3-D meal. This is my favorite moment of the entire ad, because the Uncle, who is obviously a fan cannot resist telling Spider-Man that he bought the meal (even though it was his nephew’s meal). That is totally what I would do. My second favorite moment comes right after this when Hulk starts lifting the box for no reason.

The perfect commercial for a wonderful fast food premium. Well done, Hardee’s.