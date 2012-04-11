I remember reading about Han Solo Adventures in the past, but I was pretty sure it was going to go nowhere as a project. Boy was I wrong. The game has seemingly roared to life (at least with release information) on the website. Plus this wonderful Gameplay video that demonstrates how far along the game is. It really is starting to look like the LucasArt games we all knew and loved.

Here is a little overview of what the developer Stacy Davidson hopes to accomplish with this project.

Han Solo Adventures is a fan-game project in the tradition of classic point-and-click graphic adventure games. This is a project I have embarked upon purely for my own enjoyment, and for the love of two things: PnC goodness and Star Wars! Although the storyline will be fairly original, loosely based on available background info on Han and his early exploits, you can expect gameplay similar to classic LucasArts titles like Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis by Hal Barwood and Noah Falstein (also the creative forces behind Sinistar and Dragon Slayer!)

Drop by his site at Han Solo Adventure to show your support.

Update: Sadly it looks like Han Solo Adventures didn’t make it. At least we have a video of what could have been.