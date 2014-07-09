Grins & Smiles & Giggles & Laughs Cereal by Ralston was another one of those products that I sadly never got to try, but was raved about my older sisters (who loved to say the name over and over again).

Years later I would finally see a commercial for the cereal featuring the gruff cereal making machine/robot, Cecil, who would puke out sweet boxes of this corny cereal whenever you made him laugh.

I am not sure who the geniuses were who put this seemingly improbable product and ad campaign together, but they deserve an award, because this made me want the cereal even more.

Did anyone get to taste Grins & Smiles & Giggles & Laughs Cereal? What did you think? Would I have loved it or was Cecil the best thing about it?