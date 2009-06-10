Just played my first game of Gremlins the Board Game and I loved it. This is not a deep game, but it is a great game for fans of the Gremlins franchise and can be played by 2-4 players ages 8 & up Your goal in the game is to rid the town of Kingston Falls of Stripe and his pesky gremlins pals.

The board is plain enough but depicts the different locations in Kingston Falls from the film. You will visit Dorry’s Tavern, the Peltzer Home, and the Department Store as you try to move around the town collecting weapons and throwing gremlins into Microwaves.

The re-playability of the game goes up 100% if you have Gremlins fans at the table playing with you. For non-Gremlin fans, expect to get 2 or 3 games out of them before they get tired of it.

Since I am in the former, I look forward to playing the game for years to come.

