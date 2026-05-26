The Retroist

The Retroist

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Mickey Lee's avatar
Mickey Lee
3d

I was never around for those marathons in theaters, but I certainly remember when TBS would run all day marathons of them. I think they did it for Labor Day in 1994 as one example.

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Vinvectrex's avatar
Vinvectrex
3dEdited

Fox must've understood how popular this franchise was, yet still decided to keep cutting the budget for future installments during the original run. Imagine how good the sequels could've been if they just put the same money into them.

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