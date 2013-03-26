I enjoy Oreos. I get them a few times a year now and I eat them either post dunk or dry. This is a remarkable turnaround from my youthful and wasteful Oreo eating habits of my youth. As a kid, I would often just eat the cream. You heard me right, I would take the cream from the cookie and I would stack the discarded husks. It was tremendously wasteful and it would get me in trouble all the time. Yet, I could not resist.

For a cookie cream nut like me Giggles Cookies were a dream come true. Two types of flavored cream on one cookie! I did not get a case of the giggles, but I was all smiles as I twisted and scraped my way through these treats.

It sounds silly, but I remember this being so much of a problem that my Mom stopped buying cream cookies. When she eventually did start buying them again, she would insist on watching me eat them completely. It curbed my wasteful proclivity, but my life has never been as rich as it was because of it.

Meet Giggles. The new, funny-faced sandwich cookies. Giggles are available with either chocolate or vanilla faces. And best of all, Giggles are the only cookies with a double filling of delicious fudge and vanilla cream inside each one. So get the Giggles — there’s a mouthful of fun in every bite. And a free prize in every box! Giggles Advertising in 1985

About Giggles Cookies

Just try not too laugh

Giggles hit store shelves in Spring of 1985. A package would cost under two bucks and if you were a savvy shopper at the time, you could find coupons that would take up to 25 cents off that price.

Originally they came in just two flavors, a chocolate wafer cookie with vanilla cream and fudge or a vanilla wafer cookie with vanilla cream and fudge.

They had a pretty massive print and TV ad campaign featuring giggling kids enjoying these funny-faced sandwich cookies. All that marketing appeared to work, and soon they would release a third Giggles Cookie, Peanut Butter. This variant had the chocolate wafer with a peanut butter cream and fudge. It was delicious.

Sadly, they dropped the giggling from the commercials.

To sweeten the deal, they also offered Giggles stickers. Stickers were hard for kids in the eighties to resist, and whatever loyalty I had to Oreo quickly disappeared. After all, who wouldn’t want these on their school notebooks?

While the concept was fun and they seemed to have initial success, the Giggle didn’t last. Fighting a changing marketplace and competition, they began to phase out the cookie in late 1989 and by early 1990 they were gone.

They are still well-remembered by many though for their fun concept and silly advertising campaign. It would take decades for other sandwich cookies to grasp the “multiple filling” concept, but modern offerings, while delicious, still don’t measure up to my memories of Giggles.