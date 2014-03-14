At some point in the 1980s my family became obsessed with places that has Salad Bars. Being younger than everyone else in my household, I was not yet completely on board the “vegetables are awesome” train. Which was okay since the salad bar usually cost a little extra and my family enjoyed the savings they got from me opting out of the experience. That was the way things were until I discovered that I liked pineapple and that many salad bars often had fruit bars.

From that point on, if they did have a salad bar I would beg my mom to let me participate. Then I would load up a plate with pineapple and eat it until I was so stuffed and borderline sick, that I would not be able to eat my meal. Eventually they forced me to “earn” my pineapple, by eating other vegetable and even then I was only allowed a few pieces of my sweet sweet reward.

I never ate at a Shakey’s Pizza, but with a salad bar with fruit for only 99 cents, I would have happily partook and if my Mom wasn’t keeping a close eye on me, I would have cleaned out their selection of the king of fruits.