Get Shakey’s Pizza Salad Bar for 99 Cents
At some point in the 1980s my family became obsessed with places that has Salad Bars. Being younger than everyone else in my household, I was not yet completely on board the “vegetables are awesome” train. Which was okay since the salad bar usually cost a little extra and my family enjoyed the savings they got from me opting out of the experience. That was the way things were until I discovered that I liked pineapple and that many salad bars often had fruit bars.
From that point on, if they did have a salad bar I would beg my mom to let me participate. Then I would load up a plate with pineapple and eat it until I was so stuffed and borderline sick, that I would not be able to eat my meal. Eventually they forced me to “earn” my pineapple, by eating other vegetable and even then I was only allowed a few pieces of my sweet sweet reward.
I never ate at a Shakey’s Pizza, but with a salad bar with fruit for only 99 cents, I would have happily partook and if my Mom wasn’t keeping a close eye on me, I would have cleaned out their selection of the king of fruits.