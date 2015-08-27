Gamescience started releasing dice several months ago, but recently Lou Zocchi and his legendary dice company have started to release the classic colors and professionally inked numbers that have made this company so well-respected.

I had considered writing about this a few months ago, but I was patiently waiting for the production line to really get cranking, but now new colors and styles are being released every week. It is a great time to be a gamer!

So do yourself a favor and treat yourself to a setup of a set of dice that are as iconic as the game they are used.

