GamePro TV was a syndicated weekly video game TV show that ran from 1991 through 1992. The show was hosted by J. D. Roth and briefly with co-host Brennan Howard, each episode focused mostly on the 16-bit video game systems of the early 1990s (NES, Super NES, Game Boy, Sega Genesis, and TurboGrafx-16). The show had lots of opportunities for viewer participation through viewer mail and submitted tips and tricks. Sadly this was not a recipe for success and the show was canceled.

After cancellation, the series was briefly reborn as a paid advertisement program. This time with just J. D. Roth as host. The program would run for a half-hour but was mainly an advertisement for GamePro Magazine. This version of the show only lasted for a few months. GamePro TV was no more.

If you never had the chance to watch it in its initial run, here is what you missed out on: