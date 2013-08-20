For the longest time, I have been waiting and watching the store shelves. Waiting for the “lost” Monster Cereals, Frute Brute, and Yummy Mummy to return. I have to admit, a few times my hopes were dimmed, but I would just watch a few commercials and a measure of hope would return. Then I would put on my Boo Berry costume and tell myself to just be patient.

Well sometimes patience pays off, because General Mills has made an official announcement in a post titled, The return of two General Mills monsters. The cereals will be available this fall!

I am so happy!

This is the standard packaging you will find them in:

But if you go to Target. They will have the Retro Packaging (can you guess where I am going to purchase my cereal?)

So now comes the waiting game and the constant hammering of the Product Locator. If you love the monster cereals and want to see this lineup I suggest you let your wallet do the talking and buy a bunch of boxes. Buy them for your friends! Give whole boxes to trick or treaters! Do what you can to keep these Monsters alive, so we do not need to go decades without them again.