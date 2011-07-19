Back in the day, I would buy Hostess products anytime I had money to get them at our local corner market. I would try all their products and was especially excited when they introduced a new product called Fruit and Creme Strawberry Twinkies. They were so good, having this cream and almost jelly-like strawberry together in the trusty Twinkie shell. Sadly, just as quickly as they came, they disappeared, and I never expected to see them again.

Then last summer I was in a supermarket near my house when I spotted something I had not expected to ever see again, Strawberry and Creme Twinkies (they also had Ho-Hos)! I bought up a box and could not wait to get out to the car to have one. I bit into it, and it just was not the same. These were, as the box said, strawberry creme, not strawberry AND creme. It was okay, but it just didn’t capture the magic of my youth.

So I will continue to wait, hoping that this tasty and unusual variations on the Twinkie will one day rear its delicious head again.

Why is it always creme and not cream. Is the a culinary thing or does creme just sound classier?