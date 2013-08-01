So the Man of Steel flew into theaters this year to a great box office reception! Superman finally was cool again! DC Comics even found a way to re-launch all its titles almost 2 years ago and freshen up the legendary comic book icon! So it only made sense to fill comic book shelves with new Superman comic books. Toy shelves were filled with new action figures, animated movies and posters, you name it! There is money to be made! Well, if history rewrites itself, this wasn’t the first time that people have used the Son of Krypton for a quick buck.

Even though many Canadians were deprived of fun merchandise often seen in old comic book ads strictly due to geographical availability. Canada could brag that we had an item in the 1980s not often seen across our border, Superman French Fries!

Canadian food maker Canadian Fancy acquired the exclusive rights to produce the Superman French Fry line, and I remember them fondly. These were not widely available but could be seen from time to time in specialty SUPERmarkets (Pun Intended).

What a bargain in 1984!

So the question is, were they any good? The answer was YES! I am sure it was the packaging that created my fry bias, but these things were the best thing in Fry heaven for the few months they were available in my hometown! Best of all, they even tied in with the extra cool Super Powers action figure line.

If you bought Superman French Fries, you could own your very own limited edition mail order Clark Kent figure! Now how cool is that!

The packaging was a big drawing card for me, combined with the awesome pic’s of the Super Powers collection. There was also a Superman peanut butter, which is a blog post for another time.

In the meantime. It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s Superman French Fries!

They also had trading cards!

Really, who could not love that!