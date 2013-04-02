E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial for the Atari 2600 is a very contentious title. It was the game of dreams that frustrated owners and helped ruin a company. I was one of those lucky kids who received a copy and although I found it frustrating I never really hated it like everyone else. I have had to listen to people complain for decades now with nothing to say back to them except, “well it really isn’t that bad”. Naturally, they just scoff at that and roll their eyes.

Thanks to neocomputer.org, I finally have something new in my arsenal as an Atari E.T. apologist because they have put together a piece called Fixing E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial for the Atari 2600. The project will walk you through how to fix the game to make it easier, improve gameplay and just make it look better.

If you have some tech inclinations and love Atari, stop by and give it a try. Maybe you will get that childhood experience you were always dreaming of for you Atari.