Back before I did the Retroist, I used to blog about Disney. One of my odd passions was for the themed garbage cans in the parks. When I started going to the parks as an adult, you could often find me laying down or crouched in front of a garbage can, snapping photos.

This weekend, I scanned a bunch of old photos and found a drive full of earlier digital photos from my park visits. In that drive was a folder called, “The Best.” What was in it was a couple of photos of an austere, but adorable garbage can that lived in the Photo Supply Co. store on Main Street. These photos had originally been posted on the Disney site I did, along with a gallery of several hundred other shots.

I will spare you the larger gallery, but this fella is so cute and retro enough, that I thought I would share it here.

Gallery of the best garbage can in Disneyland

It has been a while since I have been back to Disneyland. So I was not sure the Photo Supply store was still there, but according to the Disneyland website, it is!

So if you are in the area and like to look at garbage cans, keep an eye out for this slim little gem. It was always kind of tucked to the side, but not hard to spot.