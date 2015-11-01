When I was an impressionable young lad I remember I really loved scary stuff. As with many kids, Halloween was my favorite time of year! I don’t remember when my parents picked up Famous Ghost Stories with Scary Sounds, but I practically wore it out!

I loved listening to this gem often before going to sleep. I had a children’s type record player in my room and I’d throw on a side, then race to the safety of my bed to hear all these great ghost stories.

The stories don’t hold back whatsoever. Gory, scary, horribly frightening? For a 7 year old, absolutely!

When Famous Ghost Stories with Scary Sounds was released in 1975 it wasn’t a sugarcoated baby record. You had to be a brave kid to play this record after dark; I’m telling you, being a kid in the 70’s was awesome!

Since finding them again on Facebook, I treat my girlfriend to a few stories every once in a while. Especially this time of year! I really love that eerie ghostly moan that transitions in and out of every story. Spooky Good!!! She hates it which makes it even better.

Track Listing

The track listing is an evocative menu of horror. Each one creepier and more enjoy able than the last. Some are twists on stories you have heard before, but each has a fresh enough twist to make enjoyable to listeners of all ages.

Side A

The Headless Horseman – 0:00 The Ghost Ship – 3:51 The Tell-Tale Heart – 7:40 The Railroad Signal-Man – 12:58 The Hitch Hiker – 17:33

Side B

A Visit To Transylvania – 21:04 The Bloody Tower – 26:18 The Haunted Gold Mine – 31:08 The Specter – 34:36 The Miser’s Gold – 39:47

If you have never listened to Famous Ghost Stories with Scary Sounds before, be prepared to add a new Halloween tradition to your household.